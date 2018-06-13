 

Mo Salah provides boost for Egyptians ahead of their World Cup opener

Associated Press

Mohamed Salah joined the rest of Egypt's World Cup squad for warmup drills Tuesday and dribbled for the first time since injuring his left shoulder in last month's Champions League final.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, battles for the ball with Congo's Delvin N'Dinga, right, and Tobias Badila during the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying soccer match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

Mohamed Salah led Egypt back to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990.

Source: Associated Press

The Liverpool forward also appeared to run faster than he had during the Pharoahs' previous two training sessions before he split off to train separately.

Team officials said his participation in Egypt's opener against Uruguay on Friday at Yekaterinburg remains uncertain. Executive director Ihab Leheta said the squad's starting 11 would be decided before Egypt departs Wednesday from its base in Grozny, Russia.

Egypt is playing in its first World Cup since 1990. Its group also includes Saudi Arabia and host Russia.

