Misbehaving managers can be issued red and yellow cards during FA Cup

Associated Press
Football

Referees are to issue yellow and red cards to English Premier League managers who misbehave on the touchline during FA Cup and League Cup matches in a pilot scheme for season 2018-19, the FA said on Tuesday.

In the Premier League, however, the managers will receive verbal warnings, not cards, for misconduct.

Among the transgressions punishable in the three competitions are:

—inappropriate language and/or gestures toward the match officials which are an obvious show of dissent or an attempt to influence the decisions of the match officials

—kicking or throwing water bottles, coats or similar objects in an obvious show of dissent

—sarcastic clapping and/or gestures intended to undermine the authority of the match officials

—entering the opponents' technical area in an inappropriate manner

—waving an imaginary yellow/red card

The verbal warnings will be reported to the FA using the same process as player cautions and dismissals.

"This trial follows a review by the English game's stakeholders of the pre-existing technical area code of conduct, which was established in 2015 and sets out the behaviors expected of occupants of the technical area and establishes how the match officials will implement the code," the FA said.

Four warnings will lead to an automatic one-match ban, while eight warnings equal a two-match suspension. A three-match ban will be handed out for 12 warnings, and 16 warnings will prompt an FA disciplinary hearing.

The FA Cup final is exempt from automatic suspensions.

In addition, the 2018-19 season will see the introduction of competition specific player suspensions for yellow cards.

15 January 2017 - Premier League - Manchester United v Liverpool - Jose Mourinho Manager of Manchester United clashes with Jurgen Klopp manager / head coach of Liverpool
Man United manager Jose Mourinho and his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp clash on the sideline last year. Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Michelle Prendiville

His future was always in question but today Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf has walked away from New Zealand Football.

His resignation the latest of a string of exits from the organisation, leaving New Zealand Football on the hunt for a new women’s coach and technical director.

But the pressure is on those remaining to get things right.

Former Football Ferns captain Maia Jackman, who was the physio on the Spain tour earlier this year, said she saw first-hand the relationship between player and coach disintegrate.

"It was sad," she said.

"You could see some fear in the girls when they were playing which I’ve not seen – ever."

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf created a first in New Zealand sport with 13 Football Ferns complaining of intimidation and scare tactics in written letters to the governing body.

That sparked an independent review which not long after saw chief executive Andy Martin resign and the Austrian put on special leave.

1 NEWS understands Heraf returned to Football NZ’s headquarters last night and cleared out his office.

While Football NZ says Heraf will continue to participate in the independent review, their approach is frustrating other stakeholders in the game, including the NZ professional footballers association.

"We want to see some clear, clear governance," Harry Ngata said on behalf of the association.

"Some clear transparency around how our game is facilitated."

Jackman added removing Heraf was only half the problem – the women’s game still needs to be resurrected from the fallout.

"It’s bigger than Andreas leaving.

"There’s bigger things that need to be resolved so that the environment within the whole organisation is good because it’s top-down really."

The first big decision might be needed soon with the Ferns beginning their World Cup qualifying in four months.

Players and stakeholders alike expect the entire organisation to firm up after the saga. Source: 1 NEWS
Michelle Prendiville
New Zealand Football could move forward "leaps and strides and bounds" from the recent Football Ferns controversy with both former CEO Andy Martin and Andreas Heraf out of the picture, a former player says.

Maia Jackman told 1 NEWS this afternoon after it was announced earlier today Heraf would not return to his role as Football Ferns manager she felt that the governing body has a chance to get things right.

"It's been a really terrible situation but there's definitely a silver lining, I feel, to get everything in a really good position to have the right people, the right processes - to get the organisation in a really good space," Jackman said.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June and previous tour of Spain.

The complaints have since led to an independent investigation into Football NZ with former CEO Andy Martin opting to step down from his role soon after it commenced while Heraf has been on "special leave" while the review is conducted.

Martin quit amid controversy surrounding Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf. Source: 1 NEWS

Jackman said the public nature of the players' mutiny against Heraf will benefit Football NZ in the long run.

"I think it's key that this has all happened in the public eye. New Zealand wants to see that the game can now go forward in leaps and strides and bounds.

"You've got the public, the PFA who all want to see that player welfare is the key thing.

"If you don't have players then you don't have an organisation."

Andrew Pragnell has taken over as the interim CEO for six months while a permanent replacement is found and NZF said today a new Football Ferns Head Coach would be sought after the conclusion of the independent review.

Maia Jackman feels NZ Football could move forward 'leaps and strides' after today's announcement. Source: 1 NEWS
