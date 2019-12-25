Mikel Arteta outlines plan to revive flailing Arsenal

Mikel Arteta believes the principles he wants to instil in his Arsenal players were already visible in the weekend draw at Everton - even though he was only watching from the stands.



Mikel Arteta Source: Associated Press

The 37-year-old Spaniard joined Arsenal as their new head coach last Friday, returning to the club where he ended his playing career in 2016.



He takes over with the Gunners having won only one of their last 13 games and sitting in the bottom-half of the English Premier League.



While he was announced as the new boss before the weekend trip to Everton, interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg took the team at Goodison Park as the two sides played out a drab goalless draw.



Arteta - whose first game at the helm is a Boxing Day trip to Bournemouth - watched on from the stands but was pleased with what he saw from his new players.



"We are much more committed, we have a different kind of aggression every time we lose the ball," he said.



"I think the body language was much, much better than in the past few games. I think they played with more passion in this game.



"Obviously there were things to improve but those things have to be non- negotiable.



"Those things have to be on the table in every game, every training session and the way we're going to live together."



Ljungberg will remain at the club as Arteta's assistant, it was announced on Tuesday, while Dutchman Albert Stuivenberg has been appointed as part of the backroom staff.

Steve Round will also join the Gunners as assistant coach, while Inaki Cana Pavon has linked up from Brentford to work with Sal Bibbo as goalkeeping coach.



The ex-Arsenal captain told the club's official website: "I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me.

