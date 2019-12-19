TODAY |

Mikel Arteta backed to take over Arsenal by club legend Arsene Wenger

Source:  AAP

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta would be a good fit to take charge of the managerless Premier League club.

Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta Source: Photosport

Arteta, currently assistant coach at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, has held two rounds of talks with Arsenal as they look to replace Unai Emery, who was sacked last month.

Freddie Ljungberg is in temporary charge of the club but Wenger said Arteta, his former midfielder and captain, has the ability to do a good job in the main role.

"He's intelligent, he has passion and knowledge - but so does Ljungberg," Wenger told reporters at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

"Mikel Arteta has a great future. He learned a lot in his position as assistant coach.

"He will have to deal with the fact that he has no experience at that level. He will have to be surrounded by a good environment at the club."

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
3
Kiwi Supercars champ Scott McLaughlin caps off stellar 2019 by tying the knot in Calfornia
4
'Absolutely sh*t my pants' - Steven Adams ecstatic after pulling off clutch play during OKC's comeback win over Bulls
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Chinese TV pulls Arsenal game coverage after player criticises Beijing's brutal crackdown on ethnic Muslims

Man United youngster Mason Greenwood salvages draw against Everton with superb, threaded finish

Wynton Rufer heaps praise on Sarpreet Singh after making Bundesliga debut

First half masterclass sees Manchester City demolish limp Arsenal