Mesut Ozil's masterclass annihilates Huddersfield as streaky Gunners roll on

Mesut Ozil inspired Arsenal to a third consecutive Premier League win as it thrashed Huddersfield 5-0.

Alexander Lacazette opened the scoring after just three minutes, but sloppiness soon crept into Arsenal's game and victory looked in doubt before Ozil took over the game.

In less than four minutes second half minutes, Ozil set up Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez, before adding a fourth himself. Giroud added his second to complete the rout in the closing stages.

After a chastening defeat at Manchester City in early November that left many supporters questioning the club's ability to compete for a top-four Premier League finish - let alone the title - Arsenal has recovered in style.

Three consecutive wins for the first time this season, with no goals conceded, has lifted Arsenal to fourth in table and a four-point deficit to rival Tottenham has been reversed.