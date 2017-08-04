Melbourne City sign Dario Vidosic after Phoenix exit

Melbourne City have added former Socceroo Dario Vidosic to their ranks as utility Osama Malik predicts a busy summer of transfer action across the league.



Dario Vidosic. Source: Photosport

Vidosic will make City his fifth A-League club after walking out on Wellington Phoenix earlier this month.



He is City's second signing of the mid-season transfer window, joining defender Harrison Delbridge as new additions.



Teammate Malik suggests there will be plenty of others trading places around the league as coaches look to implement new systems and players look to come good on World Cup ambitions.



Asked whether the transfer window, which opens on January 3, could see a record number of moves this season, Malik said, "I think there might be".



"(As a player you've got to think about) if you're playing, if you're not playing, then what the coach thinks of you.



"For a player that's aiming to get to a World Cup maybe they want to get a move to a club and a league to have a better chance of making the Socceroos.



"I had a good opportunity to come here two years ago and I jumped at the chance.



"I wouldn't be surprised if there were a few changes in January."



Two years ago, John van 't Schip brought Malik in from Adelaide in a mid-season swap for now teammate Stefan Mauk.



The capture of Vidosic represents Warren Joyce's desire to add goals to his lineup.

