 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Melbourne City sign Dario Vidosic after Phoenix exit

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne City have added former Socceroo Dario Vidosic to their ranks as utility Osama Malik predicts a busy summer of transfer action across the league.

Dario Vidosic.

Dario Vidosic.

Source: Photosport

Vidosic will make City his fifth A-League club after walking out on Wellington Phoenix earlier this month.

He is City's second signing of the mid-season transfer window, joining defender Harrison Delbridge as new additions.

Teammate Malik suggests there will be plenty of others trading places around the league as coaches look to implement new systems and players look to come good on World Cup ambitions.

Asked whether the transfer window, which opens on January 3, could see a record number of moves this season, Malik said, "I think there might be".

"(As a player you've got to think about) if you're playing, if you're not playing, then what the coach thinks of you.

"For a player that's aiming to get to a World Cup maybe they want to get a move to a club and a league to have a better chance of making the Socceroos.

"I had a good opportunity to come here two years ago and I jumped at the chance.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there were a few changes in January."

Two years ago, John van 't Schip brought Malik in from Adelaide in a mid-season swap for now teammate Stefan Mauk.

The capture of Vidosic represents Warren Joyce's desire to add goals to his lineup.

Bruno Fornaroli's long-term injury, Tim Cahill's departure and questions over Ross McCormack's fitness drew Joyce to sign the 30-year-old, who has been a part of two World Cup squads.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

00:36
2
Tony Kemp says the problems in the Kiwis' camp extend far beyond the players and coach.

No Kiwis selected in Rugby League World XIII after horror campaign at World Cup

00:47
3
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


01:43
4
Runners up Comanche have lodged a protest after the finish of the annual race.

Comanche skipper says protest was about 'respect', not winning: 'That wasn't why I lodged it at all'

00:30
5
The hosts went to lunch 94 runs behind in the fourth Ashes Test.

England double strike leaves Australia in trouble in Melbourne

New Zealand's Doug Bracewell celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Munro falls after brings up fifty, Black Caps look to accelerate in T20 opener against Windies

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's T20 match between the Black Caps and West Indies at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 