Meet the Kiwi behind the Premier League's fake crowd noises

It's become a feature of watching live Premier League matches during these strange pandemic times.

Fake crowd noises have, for some, enhanced the viewer experience. But for others, it has merely served as a reminder of the absence of a heaving, partisan supporter base inside cavernous stadiums.

And one of the men behind the seemingly intuitive sound effects is Adam Peri, a 33 year-old, from Bulls in the Manawatu.

Peri, who moved to London two years ago with his wife, was working at Sky TV when he was approached with the idea for an "augmented audio project."

He says it began as quite a basic concept.

"I was given a midi keyboard, like an actual piano keyboard style, and a little laptop and just this little midi device."

"They realised football would return but the fans weren't going to be there. Sky is very proactive about developing new technology and they wanted to offer that as an add-on, sort of a red button feature."

The early efforts drew plenty of scrutiny, with a social media backlash to inaccurate sound effects for games.

But despite the early teething issues, the technology has now come into its own. Sky uses the same crowd effects as EA Sport's FIFA games.

"It's precise, what you'd expect to hear if you were at that particular game or stadium."

Peri admits mistakes are common.

"It's really hard, even when it's in the back of the net, you're still sort of second-guessing yourself. 'Should I really hit the goal sound right now?' You've got to just go for it.

“Sometimes you get in the groove and you're confident, and you do nail it.”

Having good football knowledge is helpful to getting a feel for the appropriate times to use certain effects, but Peri says creative licence has to be controlled.

"We found out at the beginning, the hard way, how strict it was going to be.

"We had a game where a team that was at home lost 4-0. The operator decided to add boos and whistles at the end when it was full time.

"I mean it was perfect for me, I was like 'bravo, you nailed it', and then Sky got the email from this club saying ‘what are you doing?

"You're biased! Our fans wouldn't be like that!'