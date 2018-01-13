 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Matija Ljujic's thunderbolt steals draw for Phoenix against Western Sydney

share

Source:

NZN

Serbian playmaker Matija Ljujic's second-half thunderbolt has secured a fighting 1-1 A-League home draw for Wellington against Western Sydney.

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 10: Matija Ljujic of the Phoenix beats the challenge of Terry Antonis of the Victory during the round 15 A-League match between the Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium on January 10, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Matija Ljujic of the Phoenix beats the challenge of Terry Antonis of the Victory during the round 15 A-League match between the Phoenix and Melbourne Victory at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Source: Getty

The Wanderers led Saturday's round-16 clash 1-0 at halftime, courtesy of a Brendon Santalab volley, but Ljujic's 75th-minute strike levelled the scores in a match which finished frantically as both teams hunted the win.

Wellington created a handful of solid early chances, managing nine shots on goal in the first half to Western Sydney's six, but the clinical finish they'd been missing all season continued to elude them.

In contrast, the Wanderers dominated possession and were more measured in the middle of the park, where former Phoenix midfielder Roly Bonevacia looked well in control.

Josh Clisby and Raul Llorente provided plenty of options out wide and Spanish maestro Oriol Riera forced a couple of scrambling saves from Phoenix keeper Lewis Italiano.

It was a 28th-minute Llorente free-kick which set up the Wanderers' first goal, the 31-year-old left back curling a perfectly placed ball into the box.

The scrambling Wellington defence failed to clear, and Santalab volleyed home for his second goal of the season.

Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic made the expected changes at halftime, introducing twin new signings Nathan Burns and Ljujic for Michael McGlinchey and central defender Marco Rossi respectively.

The same set-up had worked well in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory, and again clicked early but without reward until the 75th minute when Ljujic laced a left-foot thunderbolt from outside the box past Vedran Janjetovic.

The Wanderers' goalie nearly conceded a second barely a minute later, charging out of his area to clear the ball, which fell to Ljujic whose long-range speculator just failed to find the net.

Since losing 5-0 early last month to Sydney FC, the Wanderers have collected 11 points from a possible 18, and are well on the way to consolidating their position inside the top six.

Wellington are still at the bottom of the ladder, but with a win and a draw in the past three days, look to have finally discovered some momentum.

Related

Phoenix

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

00:24
2
The popular talk show host said Parker doesn't look like a 'world-class athlete'.

Graham Norton calls out Joseph Parker on his show, labelling him 'King of pies'

00:25
3
Williamson showed amazing reflexes to dive and dismiss Hasan Ali in Dunedin.

Black Caps' Kane Williamson surprises himself with magical one handed catch as NZ humiliate Pakistan

4
New Zealand celebrate a wicket in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Tauranga, Saturday, January 13, 2018. Copyright photo: Kerry Marshall / www.photosport.nz

NZ cruise to easy win over defending champs Windies in U19 World Cup

5
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

As it happened: Kane Williamson makes magical one handed catch as Black Caps humiliate Pakistan to win ODI series


01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 