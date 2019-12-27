Martial's double helps Man United come from behind to thump Newcastle

Anthony Martial's double helped Manchester United come from behind to beat Newcastle 4-1 in the English Premier League today.

Anthony Martial. Source: Associated Press

United was stunned when Matty Longstaff netted the opener for Newcastle.

Martial equalised in the 24th minute. Mason Greenwood's strike and Marcus Rashford's header sent United into the lead before halftime and Martial sealed the victory six minutes after the break.