Martial's blistering finish off the crossbar enough as Manchester United claim Premier League win over Burnley

Associated Press

Anthony Martial scored his third goal in as many Premier League games as second-placed Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley this morning.

United snuck away from Turf Moor with the 1-0 win thanks to the second half goal.
Source: SKY

It was United's fourth successive victory while Burnley, who earned a point at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, slipped to its fourth straight loss of 2018.

Jose Mourinho's team, which is hoping to seal a big-money move for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez in the next few days, lacked thrust up front early on.

But Martial grabbed the only goal of the game in the 54th minute when Romelu Lukaku held the ball up halfway and shrugged off Burnley defender Ben Mee before setting up the France striker for a shot that went into the net off the bar.

