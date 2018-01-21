Martial's blistering finish off the crossbar enough as Manchester United claim Premier League win over Burnley

Anthony Martial scored his third goal in as many Premier League games as second-placed Manchester United won 1-0 at Burnley this morning.

It was United's fourth successive victory while Burnley, who earned a point at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, slipped to its fourth straight loss of 2018.

Jose Mourinho's team, which is hoping to seal a big-money move for Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez in the next few days, lacked thrust up front early on.