Marseille fans throw missiles, clash with police after Europa final loss to Atletico Madrid

Source:Associated Press
A few projectiles were thrown on police as fans of Olympique de Marseille were leaving the Lyon stadium after their 3-0 loss to Athletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa league final this morning.
Marseille fans vastly outnumbered Atletico's fans inside the Stade de Lyon, and made a nuisance of themselves throughout.
Moments after Atheletico's opening goal, Marseille fans were given a warning over the public address system to stop letting off flares and firecrackers or the game would be stopped.
They carried on anyway, and so did the game, with sections of the stadium cloaked in thick pyrotechnic smoke.
