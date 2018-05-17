Marseille fans throw missiles, clash with police after Europa final loss to Atletico Madrid

A few projectiles were thrown on police as fans of Olympique de Marseille were leaving the Lyon stadium after their 3-0 loss to Athletico Madrid in the UEFA Europa league final this morning.

Marseille fans vastly outnumbered Atletico's fans inside the Stade de Lyon, and made a nuisance of themselves throughout.

Moments after Atheletico's opening goal, Marseille fans were given a warning over the public address system to stop letting off flares and firecrackers or the game would be stopped.