Marco Rojas passed fit to play in Phoenix reunion

Melbourne Victory star Marco Rojas will travel to Wellington to face the Phoenix in Sunday's A-League clash, despite a lingering ankle issue.



Marco Rojas of New Zealand Source: Photosport

Rojas scored in Victory's 4-1 loss to Sydney FC but made way in the 75th minute after picking up the injury.



"He didn't finish the game (but) now he's working and he's travelling tomorrow," coach Carlos Salvachua told reporters.



"He's not perfect but he's travelling tomorrow with the squad."



Full-back Adama Traore (hamstring) will miss his second consecutive game, while Giancarlo Gallifuoco (yellow card accumulation) and Tim Hoogland (red card) are both suspended.



"He (Hoogland) has to accept the decision and now he has to work this week and next week again to fight for another spot," Salvachua said.



"It's not the best also for him and for us but now we lose again another week with Hoogland but we cannot do anything now."



After the loss, Salvachua lamented his side's failure to stick to team structure in a miserable second half.



Salvachua said Victory had reviewed their late collapse, while he defended captain Ola Toivonen - who has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks.



"You know the striker when he is not scoring goals, it is not easy for all the strikers - not just Ola, all the strikers in the world," Salvachua said.

