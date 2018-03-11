 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester United's teen sensation grabs double to bury old enemy Liverpool

share

Source:

Associated Press

Marcus Rashford scored twice in the first 24 minutes of his first start of 2018 before Manchester United held on for a 2-1 win over fierce rival Liverpool to strengthen its second place in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford scored both goals in his side's 2-1 win over the Reds.
Source: SKY

In a typically frenetic match between England's two biggest teams historically, Liverpool failed to handle United's aggressive and direct start as two long balls forward resulted in goals from the 20-year-old Rashford in the 14th and 24th minutes.

Lacklustre in the first half, Liverpool improved and reduced the deficit through an own-goal by Eric Bailly but couldn't manage an equalizer, slipping five points behind United in the race for second place behind Manchester City.

Having also beaten Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford two weeks ago, United looks increasingly assured of a Champions League qualifying spot through a top-four finish. Jose Mourinho's side is 12 points clear of fifth-place Chelsea.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:30
2
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

00:15
3
The young superstar grabbed a vital double as his side claimed a 38-35 win in Johannesburg.

Rampaging Rieko Ioane carves through Lions for lethal solo try in Blues' fightback win

00:30
4
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

NRL: Warriors show 2018 could be different after putting the cleaners through Souths

00:30
5
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for sublime TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Kiwi fighting ISIS in Syria.

Meet the ordinary Kiwis fighting ISIS on their home-turf in Syria

They are ordinary people who have volunteered for the most extraordinary tours of duty.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

NRL: Warriors show 2018 could be different after putting the cleaners through Souths

Tipped for the wooden spoon in Australia, the Warriors instead looked fit and lethal on attack and resilient of defence.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 