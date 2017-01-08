Manchester United thump Reading, Wayne Rooney ties record as club's top scorer

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's joint leading scorer of all time when he scored his 249th goal for the club today in the FA Cup third-round 4-0 win over Reading.

Rooney struck in the eighth minute at Old Trafford to equal the mark set by Bobby Charlton, who was watching the game.

"To do it at such a massive club like Manchester United, I am hugely honored and it is really proud moment for me," said Rooney, who is the record scorer for England's national team.

Rooney was making his 543rd United appearance — 215 fewer games than Charlton.

Both Charlton and Alex Ferguson, the manager who brought Rooney to Old Trafford 13 years earlier, were seen smiling among spectators after the goal.

The 31-year-old Rooney, who joined United as an 18-year-old prodigy from Everton, turned in Juan Mata's cross, having missed a great chance to score inside the first two minutes.

Rooney then turned provider as United, the defending cup champion, scored a second goal to lead 2-0 at halftime.