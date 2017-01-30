Manchester United thrash Wigan to advance to FA Cup fifth round

Source:Associated Press
Manchester United ensured there would be eight Premier League teams in the draw for the last 16, with a 4-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford.
The titleholders used the aerial route to gain a 2-0 lead, with Marouane Fellaini and Chris Smalling scoring headers, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan finished off a flowing counterattack for the third.
Bastian Schweinsteiger marked his first start for United in 385 days by hooking home an acrobatic finish for a late fourth goal.
