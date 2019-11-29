TODAY |

Manchester United own goal seals shock Europa League loss to Astana

Source:  Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

Young defender Di'Shon Bernard deflected the winning goal in to the back of his team's net. Source: SKY

Astana came from behind to beat a youthful Manchester United side 2-1 in the Europa League this morning, benefiting from an own goal in the second half.

United defender Di’Shon Bernard, one of three teenagers who made their senior debut for the English team, deflected a shot by Antonio Rukavina into his own net in the 62nd for what proved to be the winning goal.

It was the first loss of the Europa League campaign for United, which had already secured a spot in the knockout stage and leads Group L with 10 points. Alkmaar had a chance to overtake United when it played Partizan Belgrade later.

Astana is last despite earning its first three points.

Lingard marked his first game as United captain with a low shot from outside the area for his first goal of the season 10 minutes into the game, which was played on an artificial surface.

Dmitri Shomko equalized for Astana in the 55th, the first goal United had conceded in the campaign, just seconds after another teenager, Tahith Chong, failed to hit an open net from close range at the other end.

Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt also made their first start in a United team that had an average age of 21.6 years, including 36-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
2
Black Caps youngster Glenn Phillips dismissively reverses six as he smashes 156 in Auckland win
3
Ben Stokes proud and respectful of his Māori heritage as he jokes 'I can’t say where the Māori is'
4
Mum calls for rugby officials who humiliated her 11-year-old over his size to apologise
5
Peter FitzSimons analyses Israel Folau's $14m Wallabies captaincy claim - 'It just gets ever more absurd'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Football Ferns' road to Tokyo gets significant boost with entry in Algarve Cup

Mourinho heaps praise on ball boy who helped Spurs set up Champions League goal - 'He made an important assist'
14:55

TVNZ FC: Danny Hay targets new All Whites era and wants to foster 'empowering' style of play
00:15

Jose Mourinho hugs ball boy after quick delivery of new ball leads to Champions League goal for Spurs