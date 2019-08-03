TODAY |

Manchester United to make Harry Maguire world's most expensive defender, agree $148m fee

Associated Press
More From
Football

Manchester United are understood to have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign England defender Harry Maguire for STG80 million ($NZ148 million).

The deal for the 26-year-old is now subject to a medical, the UK's Press Association reports.

Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and will receive a world record fee for a defender.

The deal eclipses the STG75m ($139m) Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.

It comes after Maguire was left out of the Leicester squad for their friendly against Italian Serie A club Atalanta at the King Power Stadium vernight.

United had made strengthening the centre of their defence a priority at the start of the summer, with the need only becoming more acute when Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury during their pre-season tour of China.

The injury is expected to keep him out for at least four months.

The deal represents a tidy profit for Leicester, who signed Maguire for an initial STG12m ($22m) - potentially rising to STG17m ($31m) with add-ons - from Hull in the summer of 2017.

The Foxes were in a strong negotiating position after the Sheffield-born player signed a new five-year deal in September.

Maguire began his career with Sheffield United before stepping up to the English Premier League with Hull in 2014.

Shortly after joining Leicester he received his first senior England call-up and has since won 20 caps, playing a starring role as Gareth Southgate's side reached the semi-finals of last year's World Cup.

Maguire scored his first international goal in a 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
The Warriors were humiliated by a classy Canberra outfit at Mt Smart Stadium.
Warriors produce embarrassing performance as classy Canberra Raiders dish out Mt Smart hiding
2
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
3
The three girls’ teams at Kenny McFadden’s Wellington-based basketball academy were unbeaten in their respective tournaments in Nevada.
Rough and tumble style of aspiring Kiwis basketballers gets LeBron James fired up
4
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
5
Lima Sopoaga of Wasps.
Hurricanes CEO rules out returns for Sopoaga, Cruden to replace Beauden Barrett
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:15
Pedro's effort stood out in the Blues' 5-3 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Watch: Chelsea winger scores unreal backheel karate kick goal in pre-season win
00:15
The Kiwi star scored from the spot before his side crashed to defeat.

Kiwi Sarpreet Singh holds nerve, scores for Bayern in penalty shootout against Tottenham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates his goal in the Champions League final against Tottenham

Liverpool dominate FIFA player of the year award nominees
Lille winger Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal to shatter transfer record, agree $134m fee for winger Nicolas Pepe