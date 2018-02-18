 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester United judged most valuable football club in Europe

share

Source:

AAP

Manchester United remain the most valuable club in Europe according to the latest study of leading teams.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring.

Source: Associated Press

The report looked at the finances of 32 clubs based on their popularity on social media channels, aggregate operating revenues over three seasons, and success in European competitions.

The clubs were then ranked by 'enterprise value' - an accounting measure used to assess how much it would cost to buy any given club or company.

For the period covered by the study, as at January 1 2018, United came out on top of the most prominent European football clubs.

The Premier League club top the list at $5.18 billion, with Real Madrid at $4.65 billion and Barcelona at $4.41 billion.

The financial muscle of Premier League clubs - powered by lucrative broadcasting revenues, especially from overseas rights, and sponsorship deals - is shown with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all in the top 10.

European club enterprise value ranking top 10:

1. Manchester United ($5.18 billion)
2. Real Madrid ($4.65 billion)
3. Barcelona ($4.41 billion)
4. Bayern Munich ($4.05 billion)
5. Manchester City ($3.42 billion)
6. Arsenal ($3.33 billion)
7. Chelsea ($2.8 billion)
8. Liverpool ($2.49 billion)
9. Tottenham ($2.05 billion)
10. Juventus ($2.03 billion)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Lowe set up the crucial five points for his side with Leinster going on to book themselves a Pro14 final spot against Scarlets.

Video: Former Chiefs flyer James Lowe steamrolls Munster fullback twice to set up Leinster try

2
Quade Cooper. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup. Westpac Stadium, Wellington . Saturday 27 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Brad Thorn's 'real Queenslander' mind-set behind Quade Cooper axe, says Lima Sopoaga

00:30
3
The Australian-born coach is confident despite a poor Six Nations showing.

England have 'absolute clarity' for 2019 Rugby World Cup, says Eddie Jones

4
The All Blacks coach isn't taking anything for granted against an inexperienced France.

Bastareaud expected to captain, Parra returns for France side to face All Blacks

5
Northern Tour - Scotland v All Blacks, 15 November 2014 All Blacks' Malakai Fekitoa Mandatory Credit ©Photosport/Inpho/Billy Stickland

Fekitoa in, Aki and Piutau out for Barbarians squad to face England

Photos: Large dumping of snow brings early dose of winter to parts of South Island causing transport headaches

Just weeks out from the 2018 ski season, more than 40cm of snow has fallen in some parts.

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, lava flows into the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano: AP photographer's mesmerising snaps document Mother Nature's power

The most frightening moment wasn't seeing spurting lava or smelling the noxious fumes, but getting lost, writes Jae C. Hong.

Most read story: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

There is one big difference in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 