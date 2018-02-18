Manchester United judged most valuable football club in Europe

Manchester United remain the most valuable club in Europe according to the latest study of leading teams.



Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring. Source: Associated Press

The report looked at the finances of 32 clubs based on their popularity on social media channels, aggregate operating revenues over three seasons, and success in European competitions.



The clubs were then ranked by 'enterprise value' - an accounting measure used to assess how much it would cost to buy any given club or company.



For the period covered by the study, as at January 1 2018, United came out on top of the most prominent European football clubs.



The Premier League club top the list at $5.18 billion, with Real Madrid at $4.65 billion and Barcelona at $4.41 billion.



The financial muscle of Premier League clubs - powered by lucrative broadcasting revenues, especially from overseas rights, and sponsorship deals - is shown with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all in the top 10.

European club enterprise value ranking top 10:

