TODAY |

Manchester United finalise $112 million sale of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan

Associated Press
More From
Football

Inter Milan completed the signing of Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Lukaku put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Inter, joining his younger brother in the Italian league. Jordan Lukaku plays for Serie A rival Lazio.

No financial details were given, but Italian media reported that Inter paid United around 65 million euros (NZ $112 million) plus 13 million euros ($22 million) in bonuses for the 26-year-old Lukaku.

"Inter were the only club I wanted, because Inter is 'Not For Everyone.' I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to the top," Lukaku said.

"Not For Everyone" is Inter's new marketing slogan.

Lukaku will add some much-needed firepower to a team that managed only 57 league goals last season — well below the three teams that finished above it in Serie A.

Inter's chief goal scorer Mauro Icardi was stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the squad midway through the season.

Attacking midfielder Radja Nainggolan performed way below expectations and has been sent to Cagliari on loan by new coach Antonio Conte, who was in charge at Chelsea from 2016-18.

Excitement is already building for Lukaku, who was greeted by more than 200 fans when he arrived at Milan's Malpensa airport overnight. They chanted his name, and he smiled and high-fived several fans as he walked past.

Lukaku, who has been training this week with former club Anderlecht, scored 42 times in 96 matches for United after joining from Everton in 2017.

However, he failed to find the net in any of his final eight appearances for the club, with his last goals coming in the dramatic 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in early March.

Lukaku is the top goal scorer in the history of the Belgian national team with 48 goals in 81 games. He helped the team to third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, right, celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, Manchester, England. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
2
Scott Gregory’s short stint at lock helped turn the match in Northland’s favour in Invercargill.
Northland fullback soars in line-out, sets up Taniwha for brilliant driven try
3
Under the proposed new regulations, tackles must be no higher than the waist.
Dramatic new tackle laws proposed for rugby, in bid to reduce head injuries
4
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
5
David Lochore said his father's biggest passion in life wasn't rugby or farming, but his grandchildren.
Sir Brian Lochore's son delivers heartwarming speech at dad's funeral, and shares brilliant anecdote about Sir Graham Henry
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
14:28
Jack Tame and the panel analyse the summer’s transfer business as the new European football season kicks off.

TVNZ FC: Man United record defender Maguire's 'not worth a quarter of 80 million, he should start on the bench'
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, in action against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Washington, USA. It is announced Tuesday Aug. 6, 2019, that 33-year old former England captain Wayne Rooney will be leaving US Major League Soccer to join second-tier English Championship team Derby County as player-coach from January 2020. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, FILE)

Wayne Rooney leaving MLS to take up player-coach role with second-tier team Derby
Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire becomes world's most expensive defender after Manchester United's record deal
1 NEWS

Wellington Phoenix out to right their shocking record in the FFA Cup