Manchester United fan stabbed in Paris after controversial Champions League win - report

AAP
Football

A Manchester United fan has reportedly been stabbed in Paris after the team's Champions League victory over Paris St Germain.

The 44-year-old supporter underwent emergency surgery on chest injuries following an incident in a taxi, a BBC report said.

"We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on 6 March and stand ready to offer assistance if required," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

United beat French champions PSG 3-1 on Wednesday after losing the first leg 2-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals.


The divisive handball call gave United their game-winner as PSG were sent packing on away goals. Source: SKY
Football
