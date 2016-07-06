 

Manchester United extend manager Jose Mourinho's contract

Jose Mourinho has extended his contract at Manchester United, tying him to the Premier League club until at least 2020.

Jose Mourinho

United announced the new deal for its manager overnight.

Mourinho was hired in 2016 on a three-year deal with the option of an extra 12 months. In his first year in charge, he won the League Cup and the Europa League.

The Portuguese coach says he is delighted the owners "feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future."

Mourinho also has the option to stay for a further year.

