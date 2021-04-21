Manchester United executive steps down in light of Super League drama

Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice-chairman and will leave the Premier League club at the end of the year, in light of the Super League backlash.

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward is set to step down. Source: Getty

The 49-year-old joined the club in 2005 and becomes the first high-profile departure since plans for the now stuttering Super League were unveiled on Monday.

Woodward's exit is understood to be amicable with the owners, the Glazer family, and he will continue in his role until the end of 2021.

"I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world's greatest football club for the past 16 years," Woodard said.

"The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year.

"I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

"I am proud of the regeneration of the club's culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing."

Concluding a lengthy statement, Woodward said: "I would like to thank United's passionate fans for their support during the good and bad times."

Woodward made no mention of the Super League in his comments.

The 49-year-old played a key role in the breakaway competition and was singled out for criticism by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

News of the league has been met by intense and relentless criticism, with the Old Trafford giants among six Premier League clubs to join the 12-strong breakaway European competition.

United co-chairman Joel Glazer was named as vice-chairman of the Super League, hailing it as a "new chapter" amid a storm of condemnation.

"Ed Woodward has served the club with great distinction," Glazer said in a statement confirming Woodward's departure.

"On behalf of everyone at United I would like to place on record our sincere thanks for his tireless work and dedication.