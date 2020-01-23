Manchester United 'an embarrassment' after latest loss, declares former skipper

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand labelled their defeat to Burnley "an embarrassment" and urged those in charge of the club to take action.



Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez struck to give the Clarets a first win at Old Trafford since 1962 as the injury-hit Red Devils delivered another flat performance.



Ferdinand is concerned about the direction the club is heading and insists the club need to act to arrest their slump.



"I can't defend this. What has been invested?" he said in his role as a pundit for BT Sport.



"It's an embarrassment. People at the top need to look and see this and make changes, put a plan in place that people can sit there and see where we are going now. I don't see it."



Ferdinand, who had urged the club to appoint his former United teammate Solskjaer as permanent boss after his outstanding spell as caretaker, believes United's problems run deeper than just the manager.



"The problem is it is not one area of the club, it's everything that needs pulling together and it will take someone coming in with a vision to make that happen."



United have been through four managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement - when Ferdinand was still in the playing squad - and the former England captain believes the club is on an alarming "downward spiral".



Former England striker Peter Crouch said: "This squad has got to be the worst squad in the last 30 years, it is nowhere near it."



"It's a sad state of affairs. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world and it has been run badly, it has been mismanaged.



"I don't know what a Manchester United player is any more."