 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Football


Manchester United defender blasts firecracker goal as Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford return ends in misery

share

Source:

Associated Press

Manchester United thrashed Everton 4-0 after scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes on a miserable return to Old Trafford for Wayne Rooney in the Premier League.

Antonio Valencia opened the scoring in United's 4-0 romp over Everton.
Source: SKY

United were only leading through Antonio Valencia's 4th-minute strike when Rooney, the former United captain, was substituted in the 82nd minute.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted within a minute, Romelu Lukaku scored against his former club in the 89th and Anthony Martial slotted in a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time after Morgan Schneiderlin handled.

United and Manchester City both have 13 points at the top of the table.

The defeat consigned Everton to a third consecutive league loss.

Coupled with a Europa League group-stage opening defeat to Atalanta on Thursday, Everton have conceded 12 goals without reply in losing their last four games in all competitions.

Rooney left United in the off-season with Lukaku heading in the opposite direction across northwest England.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:29
2
Joe Marler and James Haskell were involved in this nasty confrontation in the English Premiership clash between Wasps and Harlequins.

Watch: Friends become enemies! Livid England rugby star goes after Lions teammate as tensions boil over

00:29
3
Josef Newgarden pipped the Kiwi to the 2017 title in Sonoma.

IndyCar battler beats Scott Dixon, celebrates with boy racer burnouts after sealing maiden championship

01:16
4
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

01:04
5
Bond retired in 2010 from international cricket and has been part of the Black Caps coaching staff for the last seven years.

'I think it's time and I'm ready' - Shane Bond on new head coach role for NZ A cricket team

00:29
The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.


01:56
The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

The National Party leader announced the policy this morning at Botany Town Centre, Auckland.


02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 