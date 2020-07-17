TODAY |

Manchester United continue Champions League chase with crucial win over Crystal Palace

Source:  Associated Press

Marcus Rashford scored one goal and set up another for Anthony Martial as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League on Thursday to keep pace with Chelsea and Leicester in the race for Champions League qualification.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rashford's work helped United to a crucial 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Source: Spark Sport

United is now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, a run that has coincided with the signing of playmaker Bruno Fernandes in January. For once, he was overshadowed, though.

Rashford was the stand-out against Palace, producing a feint to take out two defenders before delivering a composed finish to put United ahead in first-half injury time at Selhurst Park.

The England striker then slipped in Martial to control and sidefoot into the corner for the second goal in 78th minute. Both Rashford and Martial moved onto 17 league goals for the season.

United rode its luck at times, with Palace winger Wilfried Zaha denied a strong penalty shout just before Rashford’s goal while the hosts also had a goal by Jordan Ayew ruled out by VAR for the narrowest of offside calls when the score was 1-0.

Fifth-place United stayed tied on points with fourth-place Leicester, but is behind because of its inferior goal difference. Chelsea is a point ahead of both teams with two games remaining.

Leicester hosts Man United in the final round of matches and that is sure to have something riding on it now. Before that, Leicester travels to Tottenham and United hosts West Ham.

Eleven minutes of stoppage time were played, mostly because of an injury to Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, who fell awkwardly trying to stop Martial scoring the second goal. After a long period of treatment, Van Aanholt was carried off on a stretcher.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:59
Warriors coach calls out clubs who publicly said they'd loan players
2
Walker brothers in discussions with Warriors about head coaching role
3
Black Ferns Sevens stars to feature in revamped Farah Palmer Cup
4
Dame Valerie Adams honoured with replica Barbie doll
5
Warriors fire back after claims club clean-out is linked to controversial agent
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Phoenix embracing 'perfect challenge' of kicking off A-League restart

A-League making Covid-19 contingency plans, but intend to stay in New South Wales

Football giant Adebayo Akinfenwa gives colourful interview after club promoted

Manchester United concede goal in dying seconds to draw with Southampton