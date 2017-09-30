Manchester United confident of keeping Paul Pogba as transfer deadline looms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains confident that Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United.



The 26-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the summer, with his openness about a desire for a new challenge elsewhere compounded by comments from his agent Mino Raiola.



But unlike fellow wantaway star Romelu Lukaku, Pogba knuckled down during pre- season and provided two assists in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in United's Premier League opener.



The midfielder was naturally upbeat after that victory but talk swirled once more when he also admitted "there's always that question mark" about his future.



"You always put question marks around Paul," United boss Solskjaer said when those comments were put to him ahead of Monday's trip to Wolves.



"I don't think it's odd saying enjoy playing, I have fun with my team-mates, I enjoy what I'm doing, I love my job and enjoy the game.



"Of course, that sentence with the question mark about him, there's always question marks about Paul.



"There's not one press conference that I've not answered a question about Paul Pogba. Eighty per cent of what he said was that he enjoyed that game and his time here."



Asked about the other 20 per cent, Solskjaer said: "That's the question mark. Is he questioning you or are you putting question marks on him? I've got absolutely no concerns on Paul."



Links to Real Madrid persist and Mathias Pogba this week claimed his brother wants to leave.



Pushed on whether Pogba will definitely be a United player when the European transfer window shuts on September 2, Solskjaer said: