 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester United booed off by own fans after Southampton stalemate

share

Source:

Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was under scrutiny for the first time this season after the team dropped further out of Premier League title contention with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton.

The Red Devils' fans were irked by the 0-0 draw with the Saints.
Source: SKY

With their third straight draw over the busy Christmas period, United slipped to third place, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City having played a game more.

Boos rang around Old Trafford at the final whistle and former players questioned United's players' attitude and Mourinho's ability to get the best out of his team.

Troublingly for the Portuguese coach, United also have a striker shortage in the immediate future after Romelu Lukaku was carried off on a stretcher after a clash of heads in the first half against Southampton. Mourinho later said back-up striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be out for a month with a knee injury

Mourinho's replies were terse in his post-match interviews, with United's coach focusing his unhappiness on referee Craig Pawson's failure to award a penalty for a handball against Southampton defender Maya Yoshida.

The pressure is ramping up on United and Mourinho ahead of a match against Everton. United's other results over Christmas are 2-2 draws against Leicester and Burnley, and its main task might now be holding onto a place in the top four with Liverpool three points back in fourth.

"The pressure is coming from behind," United midfielder Paul Pogba said, "but we have to forget about everyone else and focus on ourselves."

United took a while to regroup after losing Lukaku and struggled to open up a visiting defense that produced an embarrassing display in conceding five goals against Tottenham four days earlier.

Lukaku fell to the ground when Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt's head went into the back of the striker's head in an aerial challenge. After a break of at least five minutes, Lukaku was carried off to applause from both sets of fans.

"When you see a player leave the pitch like he did, it is usually two games at least," Mourinho said.

Marcus Rashford was sent on as a replacement but his final ball proved as poor as his teammates, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan - back in the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 5 - having a poor game.

On the occasion Mkhitaryan did deliver a good cross, Jesse Lingard headed narrowly wide. Lingard was then livid after flicking the ball up and seeing it strike the arm of Yoshida, only for the referee to say play on.

At the other end, James Ward-Prowse forced David de Gea into a save from a free kick and an unmarked Hoedt headed wide following a corner. Shane Long looked set to end a goal drought stretching back to February early in the second half, but De Gea saved with his feet.

In the final stages, Pogba tapped the ball into the net from close range after a goalmouth scramble, but the flag was raised for offside. If Pogba hadn't applied the touch, the ball might have been heading in anyway.

"That is not United," former United midfielder Gordon Hill tweeted after the match. "I don't care what people say. Horrible."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Serena Williams, of the U.S., reacts in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the final day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Serena Williams loses first match on comeback after giving birth to first child

00:29
2
The hosts managed a draw after England fought back in Melbourne.

'He'll bat as long as he needs to' - Australia marvel over Steve Smith after Boxing Day Test draw

00:29
3
The Red Devils' fans were irked by the 0-0 draw with the Saints.

Manchester United booed off by own fans after Southampton stalemate

00:29
4
The Kiwi star grabbed 2-19 as his side beat the Hurricanes by 57 runs.

Mitchell McClenaghan sends stumps flying as Sydney Thunder crush Hobart

00:30
5
The Hobart captain took one of the catches of the tournament against Sydney.

George Bailey takes gravity defying stunner in BBL clash against Thunder

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

Police have praised the young man's actions after he decided to get out of the Kaituna River, near Rotorua, and wait for help.

00:29
The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

A commercial premises in Te Aro went up in flames in the early hours of this morning.

02:57
Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

After their missing cat was found with its ears chopped off, Auckland owners still cautious

Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

The man's driving included passing on blind corners and double-yellow lines, speeding and tailgating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 