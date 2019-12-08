TODAY |

Manchester City's Premier League title defence in tatters with derby loss to rivals United

Manchester City fans hurled objects at Manchester United midfielder Fred as their Premier League title defence faded further with a 2-1 loss in the city derby.

In the same incident, as Fred prepared to take a corner with United leading 2-0, a fan was caught on camera appearing to mimic a monkey at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s problems were not just coming from their fans.

The champions were torn apart by the fifth-place visitors in the first half, conceding goals in a six-minute span from Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s strike.

Although Nicolas Otamendi’s header reduced the deficit in the 85th, City couldn’t prevent United from claiming only a second away win of the season.

It left City with as many losses — four — as last season, as Pep Guardiola’s side fell 14 points behind Liverpool, who are 11 points ahead of Leicester.

