 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester City win League Cup after tearing apart Arsenal defence with pair of game-clinching goals in second half

share

Source:

Associated Press

Manchester City's old guard combined to give manager Pep Guardiola his first trophy at the club with a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final this morning.

The 3-0 win over the Gunners gives manager Pep Guardiola his first trophy with the club.
Source: SKY

Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva scored the goals that demonstrated the enduring value of the veterans at City despite Guardiola recruiting more than $600 million in fresh talent in around 18 months.

"An incredible moment for us," said Kompany, the 31-year-old captain whose playing time has been limited by injuries in recent years. "You don't want it to stop. Every little bit of hardship you go through, it is worth it."

The victory at Wembley Stadium, aided by Arsenal's brittle defending, allowed City to quickly restore order after Monday's surprise exit from the FA Cup at Wigan.

The pursuit of a quadruple was extinguished by the third-tier side, but City is now one step closer to a treble. The Premier League seems a formality, with a 13-point lead and a game in hand over Manchester United. A place in the Champions League quarterfinals also looks certain with Basel beaten 4-0 in the last-16 first leg.

For all the investment in players during the decade under Abu Dhabi ownership, the return in silverware has been scant at City but Kompany has been there for all six trophies.

Since winning the Premier League in 2014, only the League Cup has been collected — twice now. Guardiola was hired to turn City into the trophy factory that his former club Barcelona became from 2008-12, and he is starting to deliver in the second half of his second season in charge.

"I'm sure it's a relief for him," Kompany said on TalkSport radio.

For Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, this is the latest chapter of gloom in a season that saw the FA Cup defense end at the first hurdle and the team slump to sixth in the league. And the Gunners have to face City again in the league on Thursday.

"There's only one Arsene Wenger," Arsenal fans chanted sarcastically after Silva scored the third goal.

They had seen enough of the game, streaming out of the north London stadium with 25 minutes to go. And many have seen enough of Wenger after almost 22 years at the helm, with the team in a downward spiral.

The only consolation for Arsenal this season is that City's hopes of replicating Wenger's unbeaten 2003-04 league campaign ended last month.

Only fleetingly at Wembley did Arsenal threaten against a City side that is so imposing as Guardiola's vision starts to come together in England. Kyle Walker made the decisive sliding challenge that thwarted Arsenal record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Perhaps Wenger should have emulated Guardiola by spending heavily to reinforce his defense. It was as fragile as ever when it was unpicked after 18 minutes. It didn't require any of the slick passing moves that are Guardiola's hallmark. Instead it was a long punt forward by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo that set up Aguero.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi was beaten to the ball far too easily by Aguero, who broke forward and dinked the ball over goalkeeper David Ospina.

Both teams stuck with their second-choice goalkeepers, who have been deployed throughout the competition — reflecting the status of the cup.

There was a further blow for Arsenal when Nacho Monreal was forced off injured and Sead Kolasinac was brought on. Kolasinac did come to the rescue just before halftime with a goal-line clearance after Aguero chipped Ospina.

But City was just too strong for Arsenal with Kompany leading by example at 31 after being blighted by a string of injuries in recent years.

The center back won the corner that he scored City's second from in the 58th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne passed to Ilkay Gundogan on the edge of the penalty area and Kompany was primed in front of goal to turn the German's shot into the net.

"You have to be prepared to put in those six months of hard work," Kompany reflected on his injury problems, amid the celebrations. "But it's worth the hard work to be standing out there. Every chance you have, you have to take."

Just as City did against an Arsenal side that capitulated.

It was game over in the 65th minute when Silva was released by Danilo and he turned Calum Chambers before striking past Ospina.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

00:35
2
Stephens finished off Josh Emmett in the second round of their featherweight MMA bout in Orlando.

Graphic warning: UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens puts rival to sleep in brutal KO finish

3
New Zealand's Colin Munro batting. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. International One Day Cricket. 4th ODI. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Colin Munro reclaims top spot in T20 world batting rankings

00:15
4
Zaza Pachulia fell directly on Westbrook's leg but nothing appeared to trip him over.

Watch: Golden State Warriors player accused of dirty play after appearing to deliberately attempt to injure OKC's Russell Westbrook

00:15
5
Scotland stunned the reigning champions with a 25-13 win at Murrayfield.

England ordered by Six Nations officials to explain pre-match scuffle in tunnel with Scotland

00:30
During the interview Mark Wooley said: "It's interesting how many people have been counting back to the conception".

Watch: 'Really?'- Jacinda Ardern left perplexed by Aussie 60 Minutes reporter's personal questions about baby's conception

Charles Wooley also said he has never met a prime minister "so attractive".


The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

A former NRL player says Williams has already struck a deal with the Sydney Roosters.

07:22
MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins spoke on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Watch: National Party's leadership candidates tell Kiwis why they should get the top job ahead of tomorrow's vote

MPs Mark Mitchell, Amy Adams, Steven Joyce, Simon Bridges and Judith Collins pitched their credientials on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

24:37

'Sense of love' - Christchurch woman who visits Kiwis locked up on Australia's Christmas Island aims to show 'someone cares' during visits

Filipa Payne, a mother of five, fundraises money to visit New Zealanders held in the Australian detention centre.

00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 