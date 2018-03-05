 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester City stun Chelsea with game-winning goal 36 seconds into second half of Premier League clash

share

Source:

Associated Press

Statistics often don't tell the whole story but some figures from Manchester City's dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea further highlighted the gulf in class between the Premier League leaders and the rest.

After a tense first half, the EPL leaders caught Chelsea sleeping.
Source: SKY

Chelsea arrived at Etihad Stadium as the English champions — for a few more weeks, anyway — but ended up playing ultra-defensively, bowing to the utter supremacy of a team that has turned the title race into a procession.

City completed more passes (902) than any team has managed in a Premier League game.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan completed more passes (161) than any other single player in a Premier League game.

City had 78 percent possession in the first half, a scarcely believable stat against a top-six rival — especially one of the quality of Chelsea, which didn't even have a shot in that period.

Ultimately, the most important number for City was 18 — the record points lead it holds after 29 games thanks to Bernardo Silva's winner just 33 seconds into the second half.

"They are showing a fantastic quality, but at the same time a fantastic mentality," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "When you match quality and mentality, I think you become unstoppable."

"At this moment, you have to accept every criticism," Conte added. "But I'm not so stupid to play open and lose 3-0 or 4-0."

When a team like Chelsea has this attitude, the rest of the Premier League has no hope.

Chelsea stayed in fifth place but is now five points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League qualification position — currently occupied by Tottenham. It was a second straight loss in Manchester for Chelsea, having been defeated 2-1 by Man United last weekend.

The possibility remains open that City could win the league title at home to United on April 7. Guardiola's side is showing no mercy on its way to a second trophy of the season, after the League Cup last weekend.

"In all the aspects, we were better," Guardiola said. "We make an amazing high pressing. Our build-up was good. We didn't concede one shot on target. We create enough chances to win.

"We made an amazing performance because Chelsea is still the champions."

Not for much longer.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:20
2
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US school basketballer wins championship with miracle full-court buzzer-beater

00:15
3
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:15
4
Josef Nurkic earned OKC's ire in Portland’s 108-100 win.

Russell Westbrook fires up after Trailblazers star's cheap shot on Steven Adams

00:15
5
The Bronze Bomber bought up his 40th career victory in New York.

Watch as Deontay Wilder decimates Luis Ortiz to retain WBC title

00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.

04:33
1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.

'It's been nine degrees here in London and it's thawing things out'

1 NEWS' Joy Reid with the latest from a slightly warmer UK.


20:41
Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.

Sunday feature: Family of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows open up about case that shocked the nation

Coral should be celebrating her 21st birthday this week, tragically she never made it past the age of six.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 