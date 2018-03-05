Manchester City stun Chelsea with game-winning goal 36 seconds into second half of Premier League clash

Statistics often don't tell the whole story but some figures from Manchester City's dominant 1-0 win over Chelsea further highlighted the gulf in class between the Premier League leaders and the rest.

Chelsea arrived at Etihad Stadium as the English champions — for a few more weeks, anyway — but ended up playing ultra-defensively, bowing to the utter supremacy of a team that has turned the title race into a procession.

City completed more passes (902) than any team has managed in a Premier League game.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan completed more passes (161) than any other single player in a Premier League game.

City had 78 percent possession in the first half, a scarcely believable stat against a top-six rival — especially one of the quality of Chelsea, which didn't even have a shot in that period.

Ultimately, the most important number for City was 18 — the record points lead it holds after 29 games thanks to Bernardo Silva's winner just 33 seconds into the second half.

"They are showing a fantastic quality, but at the same time a fantastic mentality," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "When you match quality and mentality, I think you become unstoppable."

"At this moment, you have to accept every criticism," Conte added. "But I'm not so stupid to play open and lose 3-0 or 4-0."

When a team like Chelsea has this attitude, the rest of the Premier League has no hope.

Chelsea stayed in fifth place but is now five points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League qualification position — currently occupied by Tottenham. It was a second straight loss in Manchester for Chelsea, having been defeated 2-1 by Man United last weekend.

The possibility remains open that City could win the league title at home to United on April 7. Guardiola's side is showing no mercy on its way to a second trophy of the season, after the League Cup last weekend.

"In all the aspects, we were better," Guardiola said. "We make an amazing high pressing. Our build-up was good. We didn't concede one shot on target. We create enough chances to win.

"We made an amazing performance because Chelsea is still the champions."