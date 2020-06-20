TODAY |

Manchester City star Leroy Sane rejects new deal, to leave the club says manager

Source:  AAP

Leroy Sane is heading for a Manchester City exit after manager Pep Guardiola said he had turned down a new deal.

Leroy Sane Source: Photosport

The Germany international made his return from a year out with a knee ligament injury against Arsenal this week, but is not looking set for a long-term future with City.

He has 12 months left on his deal and has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, with Guardiola saying he will be able to leave if his club can find a buyer.

"Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree he can leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract," Guardiola said.

"The club offered two or three times and he rejected it."

Guardiola added that David Silva and Claudio Bravo will stay with the club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June.

