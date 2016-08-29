 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Manchester City provide largest contingent for Russia World Cup

share

Source:

Associated Press

European clubs are providing 74 percent of the 736 players who are going to the World Cup.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, right, celebrates

Source: Associated Press

Research by the European Club Association showed that 544 players from the 32 different 23-man squads are registered with clubs in UEFA member countries. They include 132 based in England after Brazil's Fred joined Manchester United and Switzerland captain Stephan Lichtsteiner signed for Arsenal.

Manchester City has the biggest contingent with 16 players selected to play in Russia, the ECA said. Real Madrid has 15 and Barcelona has 14.

All 23 England players are based at home though none of Sweden's squad plays for clubs there. Belgium and Iceland each has only one home-based player.

Asian clubs supply 82 players, or 11 percent, to the World Cup. Clubs in North and Central America and the Caribbean provide 54 players. The 19 United States-based players selected are from 11 different clubs.

Only 35 players are with South American clubs, including three home-based players each for Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

African clubs have 21 players selected, with Senegal picking all its players from teams in other countries. Nigeria has one home-based player.

The best-represented non-Europeans are Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal of Saud Arabia, each with nine players on duty in Russia.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

4
Joseph Parker. Official weigh-in for England's Anthony Joshua versus New Zealand's Joseph Parker. Heavyweight Boxing World title fight. Road to Undisputed. Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales. Friday 29 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Joseph Parker agrees terms for comeback fight against American foe - report

5
Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) and Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow, right, congratulate each other after an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Steven Adams blames 'fat fingers' for social media gaffe at teammate's expense


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.

00:48
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Watch: 'I definitely haven't done that! Jacinda Ardern jokingly denies having released a 'birth plan'

The PM’s first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 