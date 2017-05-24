Manchester City manager shaken after news emerges his wife, two daughters attended Ariana Grande concert

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was "shocked" after it emerged his wife and two children had attended the fatal Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola. Source: Getty

Christina Serra, Guardiola's wife, and their two daughters Valentina and Maria, were attending the concert when a suicide bomber struck, killing at least 22 people and leaving thousands fleeing Manchester Arena.

Reports, which first emerged in Spain, are unclear on whether Guardiola's family were still in the arena when the explosion occurred but it is understood all three are safe and unhurt.

Guardiola flew out for Abu Dhabi yesterday as part of a planned season review with Manchester City's chairman as well as other club hierachy.

Manchester City's stadium, Etihad Stadium, is currently being used as an emergency centre for the tragedy and while City wouldn't comment on Guardiola's family, the pro football club released a statement to those affected.

"The thoughts and prayers of our ownership, Board and everyone at Manchester City are with the people of Manchester and all those affected following the horrifying events of last night's Manchester Arena attack," the statement read.