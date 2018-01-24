Manchester City end Bristol's fairytale EFL Cup run, go length-of-the-field to seal win with superb goal in extra-time

Pep Guardiola reached his first final in English soccer as Manchester City ended second-tier Bristol City's memorable run in the League Cup this morning to stay in contention for silverware on four fronts.

Man City won the second leg of their semifinal 3-2, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring off the last kick of the game, to advance to the February 26 final at Wembley Stadium 5-3 on aggregate.

Chelsea and Arsenal are locked at 0-0 heading into the second leg of the other semifinal tonight.

Top of the Premier League by 12 points and still in the Champions League and FA Cup, Man City is proving an unstoppable force but needs trophies to back up its exhilarating displays in the first five months of the season.