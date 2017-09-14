 

Manchester City defender grabs a double in demolition of Dutch champs

Defender John Stones scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Feyenoord 4-0 in the Champions League.

John Stones bagged a brace in his side's 4-0 Champions League thrashing of Feyenoord.
City did not manage an away win last season, but never looked like losing in De Kuip as it spoiled Feyenoord's return to the competition for the first time since 2002.

Stones, Sergio Aguero, and Gabriel Jesus scored in the first half as the visitors made a mockery of Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision to play a five-man defence. Stones doubled his tally in the 63rd.

Feyenoord could savour their Champions League return for less than two minutes before Stones headed a David Silva cross innocuously toward goal and the ball somehow crept between the legs of Tonny Vilhena on the goal-line.

Aguero doubled the visitors' lead in the 10th by darting in front of defender Eric Botteghin to smash home a cross by right back Kyle Walker.

Four minutes later, Gabriel Jesus celebrated his Champions League debut by tapping in a rebound from close range while Feyenoord goalkeeper Brad Jones appealed in vain for offside.

After a quiet start to the second half, Stones beat Botteghin in the air to powerfully head home a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

City took its foot off the accelerator for the last half hour.

In the other Group F match, Shakhtar Donetsk beat Napoli 2-1.

