Manchester City come from behind to secure FA Cup thrashing of Burnley

Associated Press

Premier League leaders Manchester City produced a stirring second-half fightback to beat Burnley 4-1, after going into halftime a goal down.

City are still on for a quadruple of trophies this season, as they lead the Premier League by 15 points, is into the semifinals of the League Cup, and has progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League.

It is now 26 matches unbeaten in domestic competition for City, whose brilliant second-half display was sparked by two goals from Sergio Aguero in a two-minute span.

Leroy Sane and substitute Bernardo Silva added more goals for City, with Pep Guardiola fielding a strong lineup despite being in the middle of a busy period of fixtures.

Guardiola's side takes on Bristol City in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

