Manchester City begin Premier League title defence with win over Arsenal

Associated Press
All that's changed for Arsenal fans is that they can no longer blame Arsene Wenger.

And Unai Emery will be relieved he doesn't have to come up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City every week.

City rarely looked troubled by Arsenal as the champions opened their Premier League title defense with a 2-0 victory. Raheem Sterling cut through the defense with ease before putting City ahead in the 14th minute, and Bernardo Silva curled in the second in the 64th at the Emirates Stadium.

It was the first time since 1996 that Arsenal has opened a season without Wenger in charge. The "Merci Arsene" banner was the only indication that it has been a summer of transition at the north London club since Wenger was pushed toward resigning after 22 years in charge.

Catching City isn't the immediate target for the Gunners, who last won the title in 2004. It's just about returning to the top four - to qualify for the Champions League - after slumping to sixth in Wenger's final campaign.

Emery now has a clear sense of the task he faces, throwing his arms in the air in frustration as the goals were conceded.

It was a serene afternoon on the touchline for Guardiola, just like so much of last season which ended with City setting a series of Premier League records, notably by amassing 100 points.

The Gunners' new era began with a 2-0 loss to the reigning champions in London. Source: SKY
Is it their year? Liverpool thrash West Ham to open Premier League account in style

Associated Press
Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 victory over West Ham in an assertive start to the Premier League season by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Egypt forward scored 44 times in his first season at Liverpool and took only 19 minutes to get off the mark at Anfield.

Sadio Mane netted in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes after the break. Daniel Sturridge converted his first touch after coming on as a late substitute.

The Reds surged to a 4-0 win over the Hammers at Anfield. Source: SKY
Paul Pogba's Manchester United future in doubt after Premier League opener

Associated Press
Two years after returning to Manchester United from Juventus, Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford has looked in doubt amid an increasingly strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The France World Cup winner did captain United yesterday and netted a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Leicester.

But post-match comments stirred fresh intrigue. Although Premier League clubs can't sign players until January, Pogba could still be sold to a leading European league this month.

"There are things and there are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined," Pogba told reporters, before walking off.

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Source: Getty
