Man U's Harry Maguire withdrawn from England side after receiving 21-month suspended jail sentence

Just 24-hours after being named in the side, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad after a Greek court handed him a 21-month suspended jail sentence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sentence comes after Maguire was holidaying with his family on the Greek island of Mykonos with friends and family when things took a turn.

According to Maguire’s lawyer, problems arose when his sister was allegedly injected with an unknown substance by “a group of Albanians”.

After attempting to arrange transport to a local hospital, they were instead dropped off at a police station where Maguire, his brother and one other were arrested

Maguire, the most expensive defender in the world, allegedly tried to bribe police saying “I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich.”

Last night (New Zealand time) Maguire was found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

England coach Gareth Southgate had selected Maguire in his squad to play Iceland and Denmark next month just a day earlier, saying he may have to review his inclusion in the team if the circumstances change.

“I have a fantastic relationship with the boy. Harry has been an outstanding character for us. I have no reason to doubt what he's telling me. In these instances you can only make decisions on facts you're aware of. Now clearly if facts change further down the line, or information changes, then I have to review that decision.” Southgate said.