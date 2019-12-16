Man United youngster Mason Greenwood salvages draw against Everton with superb, threaded finish

Your playlist will load after this ad

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood came to the rescue on a landmark day for Manchester United's youth system this morning, earning a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford encounter was the 4,000th consecutive match in which the hosts had included a youth graduate in the matchday squad.

The celebrations didn't go to plan.

Victor Lindelof's own goal had Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson bouncing on the touchline in celebration before homegrown teenager Greenwood came off the bench to deny Everton a first Old Trafford win since 2013.