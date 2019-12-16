TODAY |

Man United youngster Mason Greenwood salvages draw against Everton with superb, threaded finish

Source:  Associated Press

Your playlist will load after this ad

Greenwood's goal saw Manchester United at least take a share of the points in the 1-1 draw. Source: Spark Sport

Academy graduate Mason Greenwood came to the rescue on a landmark day for Manchester United's youth system this morning, earning a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

The Old Trafford encounter was the 4,000th consecutive match in which the hosts had included a youth graduate in the matchday squad.

The celebrations didn't go to plan.

Victor Lindelof's own goal had Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson bouncing on the touchline in celebration before homegrown teenager Greenwood came off the bench to deny Everton a first Old Trafford win since 2013.

United is sixth in the standings, four points from the four Champions League places. Everton is three points above the relegation zone.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
NZ Sevens teams claim both men's and women's titles in Cape Town in emphatic finals
2
Watch: Struggling Jeet Raval cops savage sledge from Aussie quick moments before dismissal
3
Watch: Kiwi wins bronze after dodging horror crash at Track Cycling World Cup
4
Brad Mooar 'torn' on joining Ian Foster as All Blacks assistant or staying in Wales
5
Kiwi Sapreet Singh makes first-team debut for German giants Bayern Munich
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:29

Liverpool overcome Watford to keep 10-point Premier League lead
00:29

Chris Wood single-handedly delivers Burnley Premier League win over Newcastle

Zero all draw for Phoenix against 10-man Melbourne Victory

Injury crisis sees Sarpreet Singh inch closer to Bayern Munich debut