Man United manager Jose Mourinho charged over use of foul language

Associated Press
The English Football Association has charged Jose Mourinho for using bad language into a TV camera after a Manchester United game.

The FA alleges Mourinho's language after a victory over Newcastle on October 6 "was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

United was trailing Newcastle 2-0 then came from behind to win 3-2 and ease the immediate pressure on Mourinho.

United is already seven points behind English Premier League front-runners Manchester City and Chelsea after eight games.

Mourinho has until Friday to respond to the charge.

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, left watches as Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez gestures to his players from the sidelines during their English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jose Mourinho (left). Source: Associated Press
