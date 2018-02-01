 

Man United left utterly baffled as Tottenham score one of the fastest EPL goals in history

Watched by the Premier League's biggest-ever crowd, Tottenham scored one of the competition's fastest goals.

United hadn't even touched the ball when Christian Eriksen put it in the back of the net.
Source: SKY

Manchester United hadn't even had a chance to touch the ball when Christian Eriksen put the ball in the net after 10.5 seconds at Wembley Stadium today.

On a night when Jose Mourinho's side was outrun and new recruit Alexis Sanchez struggled to make an impact, United's pitiful performance was summed up by the own-goal that gifted Tottenham a second goal in a 2-0 victory.

Phil Jones inadvertently turned Kieran Trippier's cross into his own net in the 28th minute when the United defender was under no immediate pressure.

It was a damaging defeat for Jose Mourinho's team, with Manchester City allowed to surge 15 points clear of its second-place neighbor by beating West Bromwich Albion 3-0.

This was rarely a contest in front of 81,978 at Tottenham's temporary north London home for the season.

Tottenham set the tone with its explosive start, producing the third fastest goal since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

After the kickoff, Jan Vertonghen's high, long pass from inside his own half reached Harry Kane who headed to Dele Alli and the midfielder flicked the ball across for Eriksen to finish.

It was timed at only 0.1 seconds slower than Alan Shearer's 2003 10.4-second goal for Newcastle against Manchester City. Tottenham does hold the record, with Ledley King netting after 9.9 seconds at Bradford in 2000.

For a Tottenham side that couldn't even beat fourth-tier Newport in the FA Cup on Saturday - drawing 1-1 - beating United so convincingly reasserted its top-four credentials. Tottenham is two points outside the Champions League places in fifth.

