Man United frustrated by lowly Hull in EPL stalemate

Manchester United missed a chance to gain some ground on their rivals for Champions League qualification by drawing 0-0 at home to relegation-threatened Hull today, the latest setback for Jose Mourinho's side in the Premier League.

New Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho all smiles as he landed the job he most coveted. Source: Associated Press

It was a third straight league draw for United, who dominated the match at Old Trafford but failed to break through because of a mixture of poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping by Elvin Jakupovic.

The top four - Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool - all dropped points yesterday but United couldn't take advantage against a team that started the game in last place. United stayed sixth, four off fourth-place Liverpool and a distant 14 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Burnley and Stoke had already held United to draws at Old Trafford this season, despite being under pressure for most of the game, and this was another 90 minutes of frustration for United.

Hull even came close to winning, with Lazar Markovic - one of a host of January recruits by new manager Marco Silva - curling a shot against the post on a counterattack.

Juan Mata had United's best chance, but Jakupovic produced a brilliant low save to deny the substitute in the 73rd minute. Jakupovic also denied Paul Pogba with flying saves in both first halves, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasted a host of half-chances.

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, right, saves a shot from Manchester United's Juan Mata during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford. Source: 1 NEWS

To make matters worse for United, in-form centre back Phil Jones hobbled off in the 55th minute having pulled up sprinting to make a covering interception.

This was the teams' third meeting in the past month, having recently played each other over two legs in the League Cup semifinals.

Hull's players weren't overawed in those games - they won the second leg at the KCOM Stadium to only narrowly lose out on aggregate - and they defended superbly here, especially centre back Harry Maguire.

The point lifted Hull to next-to-last place, with 15 matches remaining.

Also today, Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at West Ham to boost their challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League.