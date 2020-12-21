Man United demolish old rival Leeds to move within five points of Liverpool

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each as Manchester United demolished old rival Leeds 6-2 to move within five points of Premier League leader Liverpool today.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each. Source: Associated Press

McTominay scored both of his goals within the opening three minutes as Leeds failed to track his runs from midfield. Fernandes soon made it three off a loose ball in the penalty area, and Victor Lindelof knocked in a fourth when Leeds lost track of him at a corner.

Daniel James and Fernandes — from the penalty spot — scored for United in the second half. Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas' goals for Leeds never seemed like the start of a comeback.

United moves up to third, with a game in hand on second-place Leicester and Liverpool.

The win ended United fans' long wait for a league game against Leeds — the last was in 2004 — and for an emphatic win at Old Trafford.