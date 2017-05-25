Man United and Ajax players pay tribute to Manchester bombing victims

Source:
Manchester United and Ajax players paused today for a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the suicide bombing in Manchester.
The Manchester United team take part in a minute silence in memory of the victims of the Manchester concert attack prior to the UEFA Europa League final against Ajax.
Source: Getty
Both teams walked towards the centre of the pitch before the Europa League final at the Friends Stadium in Stockholm, and faced each other.
After the minute's silence, the Manchester United and Ajax fans applauded, a gesture of joint support for the 22 people who died outside the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.
