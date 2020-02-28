Man U striker dedicates first goal at new club to sister who died in December

One of Manchester United's newest additions made sure to share the moment he scored his first goal for his dream club with his sister who died recently.

Odion Ighalo scored in United's 5-0 demolition of Club Brugge in the Europa League this morning and immediately pointed to the score as he made his way to the right corner.

After huddling with his teammates to celebrate the moment, Ighalo turned to a nearby camera and lifted up his jersey to reveal a shirt with his sister Mary's picture on it.

Underneath the picture was the date 12-12-2019 - the date of the 43-year-old's death.

Ighalo, who signed for United on a loan move from Shanghai in January, also has his sister's name inscribed on his boots.

"My sister was a strong United fan. All of us grew up watching Manchester United, we all supported them," Ighalo told The Sun earlier this month.

"She always prayed I would sign for United. Even when she came to watch me in the Premier League playing for Watford she hoped I would join United.

"The painful part for me is that I now have signed for United, but she is not here to see it.

"However, I know she is up there watching me."