Man U to face Wigan, Chelsea draw Brentford as fourth round of FA Cup revealed

Defending champion Manchester United has drawn 2013 winner Wigan at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after he scored the opening goal of the game during the Europa League group A soccer match between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk.

Source: Associated Press

Chelsea will face Championship side Brentford in a west London derby at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester City will go to Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winner of the replay between Liverpool and Plymouth will face Wolverhampton.

Non-league sides Sutton United and Lincoln will have home games if they win their third-round replays against Wimbledon and Ipswich respectively.

First, Sutton must get past Wimbledon, while Lincoln faces Ipswich.

If they are winners, Sutton will host Cambridge or Leeds, and Lincoln will welcome Brighton.

