'Make teams fear us again' - Manchester United fan starts campaign to sack manager Jose Mourinho

A disgruntled Manchester United fan has started a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise the £30 Million (NZ $57m) required to sack manager, Jose Mourinho.
After a dismal two years in charge of United, Mourinho has come under fire from the Old Trafford faithful, with his dour tactics drawing criticism from fans and commentators alike.
However, with Mourinho having signed a new contract at the beginning of the year, the club will be forced to pay a hefty sum to remove him from the Old Trafford dugout.
United fan Marc Walsh started his campaign four months ago, but with the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season rapidly approaching, things are getting desperate among the Red Devils' supporters.
"Please help raise funds to get Jose out of Manchester United," Walsh writes.
"If you are a united fan like me and can no longer stand this dreary, defensive boring style of play then please donate.
"The theatre of dreams has become the theatre of nightmares and a place were people do dream but only because they have fallen asleep watching united.
"Lets get back to the United style of play. Make teams fear us again.
"This target seems unrealistic but if every fan donates just a pound we can help get back to attacking winning ways."
No donations have been made to the fundraiser as of yet.