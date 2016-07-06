 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Make teams fear us again' - Manchester United fan starts campaign to sack manager Jose Mourinho

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

A disgruntled Manchester United fan has started a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise the £30 Million (NZ $57m) required to sack manager, Jose Mourinho.

After a dismal two years in charge of United, Mourinho has come under fire from the Old Trafford faithful, with his dour tactics drawing criticism from fans and commentators alike.

However, with Mourinho having signed a new contract at the beginning of the year, the club will be forced to pay a hefty sum to remove him from the Old Trafford dugout.

United fan Marc Walsh started his campaign four months ago, but with the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season rapidly approaching, things are getting desperate among the Red Devils' supporters.

"Please help raise funds to get Jose out of Manchester United," Walsh writes.

"If you are a united fan like me and can no longer stand this dreary, defensive boring style of play then please donate.

"The theatre of dreams has become the theatre of nightmares and a place were people do dream but only because they have fallen asleep watching united.

"Lets get back to the United style of play. Make teams fear us again.

"This target seems unrealistic but if every fan donates just a pound we can help get back to attacking winning ways."

No donations have been made to the fundraiser as of yet.

Jose Mourinho Source: Associated Press
Topics
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:05
Taumoepenu grew up in the tiny village of Pea but now he’s plying his trade in San Francisco.

From harvesting crops to making the NFL: The inspiring Hollywood tale of Tongan linebacker Pita Taumoepenu
2

Watch: Beauden and Jordie resurrect Hurricanes pennant on Barrett farm, threaten to remove Scott's Crusaders flag
3

Dan Carter says All Blacks 'can't go past' Beauden Barrett over Richie Mo'unga
4

Rugby Australia confident of good turnout for Bledisloe Cup opener despite ticket sales suggesting record low crowd possible
5

Video: Crowd groans with astonishment after Nick Kyrgios fires back 185km/h forehand winner against stunned Stan Wawrinka
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Usain Bolt in action against Wes Brown, Phil Neville and Sir Mo Farah during a football aid match for Unicef 2018 at Old Trafford on June 10, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Olympic champion Usain Bolt to train with A-League's Central Coast Mariners
00:15
The Phoenix lost 1-0 in their FFA Cup match against Bentleigh.

Wellington Phoenix go down to second tier Bentleigh Greens in FFA Cup
Alex Rufer of the Phoenix looks to pass during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide football match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Sunday the 08 October 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

All White Alex Rufer signs new contract with Wellington Phoenix
Two football players fighting for the ball

Wellington footballer dies at halftime of club match

Junior Football Ferns face do or die finale after stalemate against France

1 NEWS
Topics
Football

New Zealand's hopes of progressing at the Under-20s Football World Cup hang by a thread, following this morning's 0-0 draw with hosts France.

Coming into this morning's match off the back of a narrow defeat to the Netherlands in their tournament opener, the Junior Football Ferns needed to avoid defeat in order to stave off an early exit.

Despite entering the match as underdogs, the Kiwis stood up to their much fancied opposition, keeping France scoreless for the duration of the match, mostly thanks to goalkeeper Anna Leat making some smart saves.

France had easily the best chance of the match, with Emelyne Laurent firing over the bar with an all but empty net to aim at.

The result leaves New Zealand third in their pool with one point from two games, needing a big win in their final match against Ghana, whilst also hoping for the Netherlands to eliminate France at the same time.

Speaking after the match, New Zealand coach Gareth Turnbull spoke of his pride at the performance of his side.

"I'm amazed with the performance. We wanted to come out and show who we were and we gave as good as we got today," he said.

"A point keeps us alive and we now have to go and beat Ghana and probably put a few goals on the scoreboard. Anything is possible in this game so let's see."

The New Zealand under-20s need a big win over Ghana after this morning's 0-0 draw. Source: SKY
Topics
Football
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
04:50
Wipari Henwood spoke from Redding to TVNZ1's Breakfast.

Kiwi firefighter battling worst wildfire in California's history says team 'not under any illusions' of the extreme danger

US to impose sanctions on Russia over nerve agent attack on ex-spy in England

'Disgusting': Pasifika man felt racially profiled while viewing property in Auckland's Herne Bay

Death toll in devastating Indonesian earthquake rises to 345 overnight

NZ-born English cricketer Ben Stokes the 'main aggressor' in nightclub brawl, witness tells court

Chelsea agree deal to sell goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid

Associated Press
Topics
Football

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to join Real Madrid in a deal that will see Mateo Kovacic move to the London club on a season-long loan.

Chelsea said in a statement that the two clubs "have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical. Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan."

Real Madrid confirmed Courtois will undergo a medical tomorrow morning before signing a six-year deal.

The Belgium goalkeeper will be presented at 1 p.m. local time before attending a news conference.

Courtois had stayed away from Chelsea's training ground this week as he tried to force through a move. Chelsea are expected to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as his replacement.

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois Source: Photosport
Topics
Football