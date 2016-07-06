'Make teams fear us again' - Manchester United fan starts campaign to sack manager Jose Mourinho

New Zealand's hopes of progressing at the Under-20s Football World Cup hang by a thread, following this morning's 0-0 draw with hosts France.

Coming into this morning's match off the back of a narrow defeat to the Netherlands in their tournament opener, the Junior Football Ferns needed to avoid defeat in order to stave off an early exit.

Despite entering the match as underdogs, the Kiwis stood up to their much fancied opposition, keeping France scoreless for the duration of the match, mostly thanks to goalkeeper Anna Leat making some smart saves.

France had easily the best chance of the match, with Emelyne Laurent firing over the bar with an all but empty net to aim at.

The result leaves New Zealand third in their pool with one point from two games, needing a big win in their final match against Ghana, whilst also hoping for the Netherlands to eliminate France at the same time.

Speaking after the match, New Zealand coach Gareth Turnbull spoke of his pride at the performance of his side.

"I'm amazed with the performance. We wanted to come out and show who we were and we gave as good as we got today," he said.