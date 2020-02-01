'Loved it since I was a kid' - Chris Wood involved in horseracing syndicate with Premier League teammates

Chris Wood is usually seen slotting goals into the back of the net for Premier League side Burnley, but the All Whites striker has invested in an off-field passion, investing into a horseracing syndicate with some of his teammates.

Despite being one of the go-to forwards in England's top division, the serenity of the Manor House horse stables is a pleasant escape.

"Ever since I was young, Dad used to take me to the trots in New Zealand," Wood says.

"It's a great day out and a great bit of fun so I've loved it since I was a kid."

Wood, along with some of his Burnley teammates, have horses run out of a stable owned by former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Michael Owen.

They're following in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in football.

"Virtually every footballer that's ever owned a horse has come through here," says Owen.

"I mean, Sir Alex Ferguson has owned plenty of horses here over the years, Wayne Rooney, and the list goes on."

Wood's success on the pitch is mirrored by success on the track, colt 'Breathalyze' giving plenty to cheer about.

The foray into ownership is giving the Burnley squad some laughs on their travels.

"Seems like everybody watches over the shoulder. There's six or seven of us Burnley lads that have horses together," Wood says.