Long-serving captain Wayne Rooney likely to leave Manchester United

Reports suggest the 31-year-old could look to cut ties due to a lack of playing time.
The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Dan Carter caught drink driving in France - reports

2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


3
The troubled Olympian reportedly brandished a knife at his parents’ home who were forced to call police.

Grant Hackett's brother: 'It's at the point now where he's dangerous'

4
The competition starts next week under strict new guidelines from World Rugby to protect players' neck and head area.

Super Rugby closes perplexing loophole allowing bye rounds to count towards player suspensions

5
Cup holders Oracle launched their boat today but showed no signs they will be following NZ's new innovation.

'We've become huge, powerful beasts' - Kiwi cyclist confident Team NZ's new pedal power innovation will lead to America's Cup success

The Acting Defence Minister backtracked on his critical comments saying he “made a dreadful mistake” answering a reporter’s question.

Watch: 'This is not a court of inquiry' - Gerry Brownlee prickly over handling of Christchurch fire disaster

Lianne Dalziel is under fire over the time it took to declare an emergency.

Simon van Velthooven says he's excited to be one of the first "cyclors" in the world.

Matt McLean says there is some welcome relief for the fire-ravaged city.

Good news for Christchurch: Rain and favourable winds coming your way

Matt McLean says there's welcome relief for fire-ravaged Canterbury.

The blaze is contained and some drizzle this morning has been welcomed.

Rain a welcome relief as firefighters working to dampen hot spots on Port Hills

Firefighters have worked overnight to keep the fire contained.

Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control.

As it happened: 'Active and dangerous situation' as helicopters continue to douse Port Hills hot spots

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates from the situation in Christchurch.


 
