Long-range wonder goal from Manchester United's Cavani lights up Old Trafford

Manchester United’s protesting fans were back inside Old Trafford — legally this time — and were treated to a wonder goal by Edinson Cavani in a 1-1 draw against already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A crowd of 10,000 home supporters were allowed to attend the game following an easing of lockdown restrictions by the British government, marking the first time in 14 months that United played in front of spectators at Old Trafford.

Many fans held up placards calling for the removal of the club’s American owners as the teams came out for kickoff, and they were wearing green-and-gold scarves synonymous with the movement to oust the Glazer family.

Around 2½ weeks ago, some United supporters got into the stadium and onto the field during more fervent anti-Glazer protests, causing the postponement of a match against Liverpool.

Cavani ensured the spectators’ focus was on on-field matters when the Uruguay striker scored off a brilliant chip from about 50 metres, after running onto a clearance by goalkeeper David De Gea — that was apparently helped on by a flick from Bruno Fernandes — and noticing Fulham ’keeper Alphonse Areola was off his line.

United wasn't at its fluent best, a week before contesting the Europa League final against Villarreal, and Fulham equalized when left back Joe Bryan headed in a cross from Bobby Decordova-Reid in the 76th.